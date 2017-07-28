Coleman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over the Mets.

This was the first homer of Coleman's career, and the 30-year-old infielder has only made 14 plate appearances in the majors, so his fantasy value is extremely limited. Coleman could see a few spot starts moving forward, but he's not a legitimate virtual option in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.

