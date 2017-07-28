Padres' Dusty Coleman: Homers against Mets
Coleman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over the Mets.
This was the first homer of Coleman's career, and the 30-year-old infielder has only made 14 plate appearances in the majors, so his fantasy value is extremely limited. Coleman could see a few spot starts moving forward, but he's not a legitimate virtual option in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...