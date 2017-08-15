Coleman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.

Yangervis Solarte has largely been deployed in a utility role across a number of different positions since being activated from the disabled list July 30, but it looks like he may have overtaken Coleman as the primary option at shortstop. With Coleman stuck in a 1-for-11 slump at the dish that has dropped his on-base percentage below .300 for the season, manager Andy Green will hand Solarte his second straight start at shortstop while Coleman hits the bench.