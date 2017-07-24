Padres' Dusty Coleman: Receives call to majors
Coleman had his contract selected by the Padres and is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Mets.
Coleman inked a minor-league deal with the Padres this offseason and will make his team debut despite posting a subpar .209 average and 34.2 percent strikeout rate with Triple-A El Paso this season.
