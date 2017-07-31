Coleman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Pirates.

Pay no mind to the 30-year-old infielder's .733 slugging percentage, as it has come over the tiny sample size of 16 plate appearances. He has also struck out six times in that span, though this surprising burst of power should earn Coleman a little more run at shortstop with Erick Aybar (foot) out.