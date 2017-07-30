Padres' Dusty Coleman: Taking hold of regular shortstop role
Coleman will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres have been looking for a replacement at shortstop while Erick Aybar (foot) remains sidelined indefinitely, and for the time being, it appears manager Andy Green has settled on Coleman as his primary option at the position. As a 30-year-old career minor leaguer who had maintained a .280 on-base percentage at Triple-A El Paso prior to his July 24 promotion, Coleman seems highly unlikely to hold down a starting role for the final two months of the season. In fact, as soon as he starts slumping at the plate, Coleman could find himself pushed off the 40-man roster.
