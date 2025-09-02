Cease allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over four innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday.

Both of the runs Cease allowed came on a Samuel Basallo single in the second inning. Though Cease was otherwise fine, he racked up 91 pitches through four frames and didn't take the mound for the fifth. On a positive note, the right-hander induced an impressive 18 whiffs and allowed fewer than three runs for the first time across his past four outings. Cease has been rocky over that span, posting a 7.02 ERA and 1.80 WHIP while completing five frames just once. He ranks fourth in the majors with 190 punchouts, but it's otherwise been a disappointing campaign for Cease, who carries a 4.81 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 28 starts.