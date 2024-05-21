Cease allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against Atlanta in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

This was Cease's worst outing as a Padre, as he pitched a season-low four frames and gave up a season-high nine hits. He had previously given up five earned runs in an outing, but that came over six frames against Philadelphia. Cease was uncharacteristically hurt by the long ball Monday -- after giving up just three homers across his first nine starts, he yielded a pair of home runs (though both were solo shots) versus Atlanta. It's a testament to Cease's effectiveness overall this season that he still holds a 3.05 ERA and 0.93 WHIP despite Monday's dud.