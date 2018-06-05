Padres' Dylan Coleman: Popped by Padres in fourth round

The Padres have selected Coleman with the 111th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Missouri State has a good track record of developing big-league pitchers, sending 11 pitchers to the big leagues since 2000, and Coleman has a chance to follow in those footsteps. He has an impressive 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, so there may be another level he can reach on his already plus fastball. Coleman's next best pitch is an above-average slider, and he'll also show an average curveball and fringe-average changeup. While the refinement of those secondaries would go a long way, the top thing that could prevent him from making it as a starter is his present 45-grade control.