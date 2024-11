The Padres signed Nunez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nunez, 25, spent the 2024 season split between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization, collecting a 3.28 ERA and 64:38 K:BB over 60.1 innings. He had major control issues at Iowa, walking 26 in 23.2 frames, but Nunez has premium velocity and the Padres felt he was worth a flier.