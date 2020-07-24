Olivares is included on the Padres' Opening Day roster.
Olivares had been trending toward a roster spot after strong performances in both spring training and summer camp, and San Diego rewarded his impressive play by including him on the active roster. The 24-year-old could get a fair amount of playing time this season, especially if the team uses him in a semi-platoon with Trent Grisham.
