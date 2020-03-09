Padres' Edward Olivares: Optioned to minor-league camp
Olivares was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Olivares enjoyed a strong spring with the big-league club, batting .389 with one home run in 18 at-bats. However, the Padres have a number of more experienced options to play outfield, so Olivares will return to the minors for more seasoning. The 24-year-old is likely to open at the Triple-A level after hitting .283 with 18 homers and 77 RBI with Double-A Amarillo last season.
More News
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Thriving in Cactus League•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Still raking in Double-A•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Three-homer day in Double-A•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Optioned to minors•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Contract selected by Padres•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Sent to San Diego•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...