Olivares was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Olivares enjoyed a strong spring with the big-league club, batting .389 with one home run in 18 at-bats. However, the Padres have a number of more experienced options to play outfield, so Olivares will return to the minors for more seasoning. The 24-year-old is likely to open at the Triple-A level after hitting .283 with 18 homers and 77 RBI with Double-A Amarillo last season.

