Olivares was optioned to the minors Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Olivares spent the first part of the spring in big-league camp after he was added to the 40-man roster in November. He's unlikely to make his big-league debut this season as he's yet to play above High-A.

