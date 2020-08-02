Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Rather than leaning on the struggling Josh Naylor as its primary designated hitter, San Diego has deployed a rotation of players at that spot, including outfielders Wil Myers and Tommy Pham. That's allowed Olivares to start three of the past four games in the outfield, but he'll be relegated to the bench in the series finale in Colorado since an infielder (Manny Machado) is serving as the DH on Sunday.