Olivares went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday in the Padres' 7-6 loss to the Giants.

With Tommy Pham moving to designated hitter and Josh Naylor getting the day off, Olivares was able to pick up his third start of the season and took advantage. The rookie is off to a 4-for-9 start to his big-league career and could be in store for more regular action if the Padres elect to phase out Naylor, who has slashed a lackluster .244/.310/.395 (86 wRC+) over his 284 MLB plate appearances to date.