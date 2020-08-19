Olivares was optioned to San Diego's alternate camp site Wednesday.
Olivares has struggled across 13 appearances for the Padres this season, slashing .176/.222/.194 with one home run and a 2:14 BB:K. He'll remain on the team's taxi squad for the time being. Michel Baez was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Blasts first homer of season•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Continues to ride bench•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Sits for third straight•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Sitting again Monday•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Playing time picks up•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Reaches base three times•