Olivares was traded to the Padres along with Jared Carkuff in exchange for Yangervis Solarte on Saturday, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Olivares spent most of the 2017 campaign with Low-A Lansing, hitting a respectable .277/.330/.500 with 17 homers in 101 games for the Lugnuts before earning a promotion to High-A Dunedin. He struggled to a .221/.312/.265 line in 19 games at High-A, so look for him to return there to begin 2018.