Olivares will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Diamondbacks, batting seventh and playing right field.

Olivares sat against lefty Madison Bumgarner on Friday but will be in the lineup against another lefty, Robbie Ray, in this one, pushing Wil Myers to designated hitter and Ty France to the bench. Olivares has yet to play a game above the Double-A level but evidently impressed enough in camp to earn at least a part-time role.