Padres' Edward Olivares: Sits for third straight
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Olivares remains on the bench Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Olivares had started three times in a span of four games last week but has now been on the bench for three straight. He's gone just 4-for-17 at the plate this season.
