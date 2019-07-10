Padres' Edward Olivares: Still raking in Double-A
Olivares went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Double-A Amarillo on Monday.
Olivares is on a tear at the dish, hitting .341 with 21 RBI since June 1. He's been mashing all season in the Texas League and with his slash line currently sitting at a career-best .290/.358/.468 with 12 homers and 53 RBI over 310 at-bats to go along with 22 stolen bases, it seems like a matter of time at this point until the 23-year-old gets a shot with Triple-A El Paso.
