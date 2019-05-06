Padres' Edward Olivares: Three-homer day in Double-A
Olivares went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI for Double-A Amarillo on Sunday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
Olivares has been tearing up Double-A pitching as he's now leading the Texas League with eight long balls through 108 at-bats. He's sporting a .296/.361/.593 slash line in addition to the eight homers, so he'll make a strong case to move up a level if he keeps putting up big numbers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal