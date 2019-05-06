Olivares went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI for Double-A Amarillo on Sunday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

Olivares has been tearing up Double-A pitching as he's now leading the Texas League with eight long balls through 108 at-bats. He's sporting a .296/.361/.593 slash line in addition to the eight homers, so he'll make a strong case to move up a level if he keeps putting up big numbers.