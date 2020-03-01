Padres' Edward Olivares: Thriving in Cactus League
Olivares is hitting .667 with a home run and three RBI in seven Cactus League games.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old has collected six hits in nine at-bats, three of which have gone for extra bases. That makes for a cool 2.033 OPS. Olivares hit .283 with 18 home runs and 35 stolen bases in Double-A last season and could make his major-league debut in 2020.
