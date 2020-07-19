Olivares could start one of the Padres first two games of the year when they face lefty starters Madison Bumgarner and Robbie Ray, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cassavell's prediction suggests Olivares is a strong candidate to open the year on the 30-man roster. The righty-hitting outfielder would be spelling lefty-hitting Trent Grisham in center field if he did start one of those first two games. Olivares actually had reverse platoon splits last year in the minors, so he could eventually carve out a larger role if players ahead of him on the depth chart struggle or get injured.