Contreras left Wednesday's contest for High-A Fort Wayne with a potential right arm injury, Justin Prince of WFFT Fox 55 Fort Wayne reports.
In his 11th appearance of the campaign, Contreras pitched two-plus innings and allowed three runs before leaving with what looked to be an injury to his pitching arm. According to Prince, the 22-year-old hurler motioned to his elbow as he walked off the mound. Further information about Contreras' status has yet to be released, but there may be heightened concern since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and didn't pitch at all in 2021.