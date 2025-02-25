Contreras signed a minor-league contract with the Padres in December.
Contreras was unable to take a step forward in 2024, accruing a 9.67 ERA and 1.81 WHIP with 51 strikeouts at Double-A Reading. He was cut loose by the Phillies in July of 2024 and could certainly benefit from this change of scenery.
