Padres' Efrain Contreras: Reassigned to minors camp
Mar 10, 2023
Padres reassigned Contreras to minor-league camp Friday.
Contreras held opposing teams scoreless through his three spring appearances, but since the 23-year-old righty has yet to advance past High-A ball, it's no surprise to see him removed from major-league camp.
