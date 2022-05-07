Contreras tossed one inning for High-A Fort Wayne on Friday, allowing one run on three walks while striking out one. It was his first appearance since he underwent Tommy John surgery late in 2020.

Contreras hadn't pitched in a minor-league game since 2019, so the rust that resulted in three walks is of little surprise. The right-hander struck out 121 batters in 109.2 frames while posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.18 WHIP as a starter at the Single-A level during that 2019 campaign, resulting in some intrigue around the then-19-year-old. Contreras figures to be brought along slowly as he works his way back following the long layoff.