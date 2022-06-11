Rosario has swatted three home runs and knocked in seven runs while going 7-for-14 over his past three games with Triple-A El Paso.

Rosario hit only .160 during his first seven games in June, but he's turned things around considerably with his three-game hot stretch. The 22-year-old broke through with 12 homers and 30 stolen bases in 114 Double-A games last season and is on a similar pace with six long balls and 10 thefts through 54 games in his first Triple-A stint this year. He's striking out at a 23.7 percent clip but has balanced that with an above-average 10.5 percent walk rate.