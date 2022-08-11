Rosario has gone 21-for-44 (.477) with four homers, three steals, 13 RBI and 16 runs in his last 11 games for Triple-A El Paso.

These are only the latest in a lengthy series of exploits for Rosario, who's racked up an eye-popping .373/.452/.741 batting line across the last 49 games, lifting his season line to .299/.385/.529 with 18 homers and 18 steals. Rosario's development this season has been nothing short of remarkable, but it's hard to see the Padres finding many reps for him at the big-league level this season.