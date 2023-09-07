Rosario is expected to be promoted to the Padres' major-league roster Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Rosario missed the first four months of the season with an ankle injury and has been with Triple-A El Paso since. Across 187 plate appearances, he's maintained a .770 OPS with four stolen bases, though he's also been caught four times. His fit on the big-league roster is currently unclear, but his ability to play multiple infield positions could help him find playing time.