Rosario went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Rosario began the game on the bench before entering as a pinch hitter for Tyler Wade in the third inning. He struck out in that at-bat but came to the plate again in the ninth frame and swatted a two-run shot to left field. Rosario has an intriguing fantasy profile as an above-average base stealer with some power, but it's unclear if he'll get enough playing time this season to make an impact outside of dynasty formats.