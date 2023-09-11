Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Rosario accounted for one of two San Diego runs in the contest with his 409-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the first major-league homer for the 24-year-old, who went deep five times over 43 games with Triple-A El Paso before being called up last Friday. Rosario homered 22 times and stole 21 bases across 124 contests in Triple-A last season. He could get a decent look down the stretch with the Padres fading further out of contention for a playoff spot.