Rosario has hit .357/.442/.760 -- good for a 1.201 OPS -- with 11 home runs, five steals and a 20:24 BB:K across his last 33 games for Triple-A El Paso.

Thanks to a frigid start to the season (.632 OPS in his first 51 games), Rosario's 2022 batting line still sits at a good-not-great .275/.366/.492, but it's clear that a light has come on for him over the past month-plus. He's seemingly on the doorstep of the majors, but it's hard to see where the Padres have room to play him. Rosario has played second, third and shortstop in the minors this year, but he's best suited for third, as he's been far too error-prone up the middle to play there consistently in the big leagues. Unfortunately, he's blocked at third by Manny Machado, so there's a chance that Rosario could be used as trade bait at this year's deadline.