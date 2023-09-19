Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Rosario has gone 5-for-19 (.263) over his first five games this season, and two of those hits have been homers. This was also his first multi-RBI effort in his career. The infielder has carved out some playing time at third base, sharing the hot corner with Matthew Batten, since Manny Machado (elbow) has been unable to play the field. There's no platoon situation here, but Rosario seems set to be in the lineup about half of the time down the stretch, and perhaps more if Batten has to continue filling in for Ha-Seong Kim (abdomen) at second base.