Rosario (sports hernia) went 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, one stolen base, four RBI and four runs in five games for Double-A San Antonio after being activated from the 60-day injured list Sept. 9.

After a rough start to the season at Triple-A El Paso, Rosario was assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 19. He had been playing regularly in the ACL for about two weeks before being shut down when he required surgery in June to address a sports hernia. Rosario was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Fort Wayne on Aug. 19 and then linked up with San Antonio for the tail end of the Texas League season.