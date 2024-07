The Padres optioned Rosario to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

With Luis Campusano (thumb) returning from the injured list, Rosario will end up as the odd man out of San Diego's active roster. The 24-year-old has slashed .245/.286/.528 in 57 plate appearances with the Padres this season, and his OPS jumps up to 1.022 at Triple-A. Should the Padres run into any problems with infield depth in the future, Rosario would be a likely candidate to rejoin the big-league squad.