Rosario was placed on the 60-day IL on Friday after having surgery for a sports hernia, per MadFriars.

It's been a rough season for Rosario, who fell short in a bid to make the Opening Day roster with the big club and was subsequently DFA'd. The versatile slugger ended up returning to the organization but posted a meager .509 OPS in 29 games with Triple-A El Paso and was then sent to San Diego's ACL team for a reset. Rosario didn't fare much better there, registering a .553 OPS across 12 contests, and he's now slated for a long absence due to the sports hernia surgery. If he returns to action this season, it won't be until at least mid-August.