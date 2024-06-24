The Padres recalled Rosario from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Rosario started the season with the big club, slashing .250/.294/.542 with three home runs and six RBI over 52 plate appearances before he was optioned to the minors May 5 with Manny Machado returning to third base. In Triple-A, Rosario was slashing .289/.400/.622 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI before his second call-up to the majors. To make room for Rosario on the 26-man roster, Jose Azocar was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.