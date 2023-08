The Padres reinstated Rosario (ankle) from the 60-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

Rosario landed on the 60-day IL in February after suffering a broken ankle during the offseason. The 23-year-old infielder has been playing in rehab games since early June and is slashing .262/.351/.462 across 74 plate appearances in Triple-A. Now healthy, Rosario will remain in El Paso and could see some time in the majors once rosters expand in September.