Rosario (ankle) resumed his rehab assignment June 22 and has gone 4-for-17 with six RBI, three runs and a 4:6 BB:K through five games with Triple-A El Paso this season.

Rosario launched a rehab assignment June 6, but after playing that day, he took the next two weeks off before returning to game action. He's now played four games in total since restarting the rehab assignment and will likely remain with El Paso for close to the maximum 20 days before being activated from the Padres' 60-day injured list. Expect the Padres to option him to El Paso once he's activated.