Rosario (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso.

Rosario suffered a broken ankle while doing offseason sprinting drills and underwent surgery before the start of spring training, but he has been cleared again for live games and could be a call-up consideration for the Padres within the next few weeks. The young infielder registered an impressive .876 OPS with 22 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 124 games last year at the Triple-A level.