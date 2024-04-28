Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

Rosario's eighth-inning solo shot didn't have much of an impact on the final outcome, but it did end Ranger Suarez's scoreless streak at 32.2 innings. The blast also snapped a 15-game homerless stretch for Rosario, though he often came on as a pinch hitter and thus had just 25 at-bats during that stretch. The 24-year-old had been seeing his playing time trend up of late, but that could be impacted by Manny Machado's return to playing third base Friday.