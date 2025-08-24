Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Diaz put the Padres ahead 2-1 in the third inning with his homer, but that was the extent of their scoring. He's seen limited playing time in August, as Freddy Fermin has taken over as San Diego's top catcher. Diaz has gone 3-for-19 (.158) over seven games this month, so he's not doing much to make a stronger case for playing time. Overall, the 34-year-old backstop has a .198/.269/.308 slash line with six homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven doubles across 253 plate appearances this season.