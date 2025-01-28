Diaz signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Diaz joined the Padres on a minor-league deal in late August after being released by the Rockies. After being promoted, the former all-star appeared in 24 games for San Diego, but recorded just four hits across 21 at-bats. He became the team's number two catcher behind Kyle Higashioka following Luis Campusano's demotion to Triple-A El Paso in September. Diaz would remain the backup catcher for the postseason roster. With Higashioka now on the Rangers, Diaz has a shot to be in the opening day lineup for the Padres. His new contract includes a mutual option for 2026 and is pending a physical.