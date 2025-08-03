Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After he appeared to briefly overtake Martin Maldonado as the Padres' preferred catching option toward the end of July, Diaz may be back in the No. 2 role for the rest of the season with San Diego bringing in Freddy Fermin from Kansas City ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Fermin was on the bench for Friday's 4-1 win but will end up starting the final two games of the series with St. Louis while Diaz sits out.