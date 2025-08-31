Diaz went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Twins.

Diaz opened with a 405-foot solo shot off Taj Bradley in the fifth inning and later added a two-run blast in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game. The long balls were the veteran's seventh and eighth of the season. Despite the breakout, Diaz has gone just 6-for-28 over his last 10 games, driving in only 2 runs outside of Saturday.