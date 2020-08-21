Pagan was tagged with a blown save in Thursday's game against Texas, allowing a solo home run while striking out two batters in one inning.

With Drew Pomeranz unavailable due to a tight shoulder, San Diego turned to Pagan in the ninth inning while clinging to a one-run lead. The right-hander couldn't get the job done, allowing a leadoff homer to Nick Solak before retiring the next three hitters. The blown save was Pagan's fourth of the season, and he now sports a 7.36 ERA. If Pomeranz is forced to miss time, Pagan could get additional save chances, though he may be a shaky option given the seven walks and three home runs he has allowed over 11 innings this season.