Padres' Emilio Pagan: Contract renewed
Pagan's contract was renewed by the Padres in mid-March.
San Diego made the decision to renew Pagan's contract after the two sides could not agree to a deal on a contract extension, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Consequently, Pagan will be eligible for arbitration following the 2020 season. The right-hander is expected to serve in a setup role behind Kirby Yates in his first campaign with the Padres.
