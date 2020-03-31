Play

Pagan's contract was renewed by the Padres in mid-March.

San Diego made the decision to renew Pagan's contract after the two sides could not agree to a deal on a contract extension, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Consequently, Pagan will be eligible for arbitration following the 2020 season. The right-hander is expected to serve in a setup role behind Kirby Yates in his first campaign with the Padres.

