Pagan pitched a scoreless inning and allowed just one walk to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

Pagan has been far from consistent in 2020 with four blown saves and six holds in 12 appearances. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 12 innings. The 29-year-old Pagan is in line to see the majority of the save opportunities with Kirby Yates (elbow) and Drew Pomeranz (shoulder) sidelined.