Pagan could see increased save opportunities after Drew Pomeranz (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Pagan saw work in the ninth inning Thursday while Pomeranz dealt with shoulder soreness, but he blew his second save in his last three appearances. Although the right-hander has had some struggles this season, he could serve as the Padres' closer in the coming games by default. After Pagan posted career-best marks in ERA and WHIP with the Rays last season, he carries a 7.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 11 innings with the Padres in 2020. If he continues to struggle, Jose Castillo could see some save opportunities as well.