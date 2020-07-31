Pagan suffered his second blown save of the season Thursday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter against the Giants.

Following a breakout 2019 campaign with Tampa Bay, the Padres traded for Pagan with the expectation that he would form a dominant 1-2 punch with closer Kirby Yates. Things haven't gone to plan to start the season, with both Pagan and Yates stumbling out the gate. Pagan has pitched only one clean inning in four appearances thus far, allowing a combined five earned runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 frames. He was summoned in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead Thursday and squandered the opportunity after allowing a single, triple, sacrifice fly and walk sandwiched around a strikeout. The Padres have a deep bullpen this season, so Pagan's setup role could be in jeopardy if he isn't able to figure things out soon.